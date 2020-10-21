Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 395 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,927,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

