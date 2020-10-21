Contrasting BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) & Ivivi Technologies (NASDAQ:IVVI)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Ivivi Technologies (OTCMKTS:IVVI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioLife Solutions and Ivivi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 2 7 0 2.78 Ivivi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $28.22, suggesting a potential downside of 3.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Ivivi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ivivi Technologies has a beta of 219.07, suggesting that its stock price is 21,807% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Ivivi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $27.37 million 34.14 -$1.66 million $0.08 365.00 Ivivi Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ivivi Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLife Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Ivivi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions 42.52% 1.49% 1.13% Ivivi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Ivivi Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; and liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Ivivi Technologies Company Profile

Ivivi Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialize of proprietary electrotherapeutic technologies for the non-invasive treatment of acute and chronic disorders of soft tissue. The company was founded on March 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

