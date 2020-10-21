IBM Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

