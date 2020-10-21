6 Meridian Makes New $256,000 Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.