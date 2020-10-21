IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,756 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Trimble by 126.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Trimble by 44.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $54.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $387,664.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,523.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.