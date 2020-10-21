Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 694.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4,047.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6,576.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.48. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

