6 Meridian Acquires New Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 121,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

