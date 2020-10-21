Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $525.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $525.00 price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $508.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,305 shares of company stock valued at $76,108,030. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

