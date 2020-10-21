Stifel Nicolaus Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $245.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.56.

MSFT stock opened at $214.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,624.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $1,374,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

