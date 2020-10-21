Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $281.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $257.00 to $281.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lennox International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.50.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $284.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $297.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total value of $167,160.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total value of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,505,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,789 shares of company stock worth $5,415,441. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lennox International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

