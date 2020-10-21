Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $227.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oct 21st, 2020

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $227.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.50.

LII stock opened at $284.03 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $297.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $1,212,883.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,892,665.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total transaction of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Analyst Recommendations for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

