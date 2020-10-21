Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $299.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $259.00 to $299.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Lennox International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.50.

NYSE LII opened at $284.03 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $297.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.26 and a 200-day moving average of $238.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In other news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $258,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total value of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,505,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,441. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lennox International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 92,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 706,763 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

