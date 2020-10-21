Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 475.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,577,000 after buying an additional 113,673 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,065,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $434.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $452.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,953,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,294 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,343. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

