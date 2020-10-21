IBM Retirement Fund Buys 460 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 388,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.63.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at $53,117,457.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,492 shares of company stock worth $26,785,868. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $236.33 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.49 and its 200-day moving average is $223.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

