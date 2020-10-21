FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) VP John L. Merino Sells 5,000 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John L. Merino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 18th, John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96.

FDX stock opened at $287.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.21. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $292.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

