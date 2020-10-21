6 Meridian Decreases Stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.