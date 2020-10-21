Domani Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRH Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,217.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,195.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,828.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,611.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

