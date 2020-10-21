IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ONEOK by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Scotiabank lowered shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

