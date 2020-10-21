IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,419 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

