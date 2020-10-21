Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,217.01 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,195.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,828.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1,611.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

