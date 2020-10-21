IBM Retirement Fund Has $426,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 286.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

