IBM Retirement Fund Has $373,000 Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $277,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 75.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 254,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Argus raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NLOK opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.