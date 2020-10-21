Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

