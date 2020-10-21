IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 696 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 39.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $159.25 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

