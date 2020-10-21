IBM Retirement Fund Buys 2,441 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in PulteGroup by 172.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 122.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of PHM opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.