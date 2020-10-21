SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB stock opened at $275.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.69.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,930.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $750,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,421 shares of company stock worth $3,225,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.81.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

