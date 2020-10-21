6 Meridian Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $238,139.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of -0.22.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.