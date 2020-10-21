6 Meridian Trims Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 6.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $12,993,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Lesya Lysyj sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.09, for a total transaction of $986,141.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.50, for a total value of $2,448,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,554 shares of company stock worth $66,976,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $656.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.85.

Shares of SAM opened at $914.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $986.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $881.84 and its 200-day moving average is $664.63.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

