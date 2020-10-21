6 Meridian Makes New $272,000 Investment in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $87.13 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.