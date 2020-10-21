6 Meridian Purchases 630 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,532,000. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,624,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

