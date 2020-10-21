6 Meridian Makes New Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

WING opened at $124.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

