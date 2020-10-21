Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Universal were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Universal by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Universal by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Universal by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.51. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $315.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

