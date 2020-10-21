Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 980 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,636,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,757,000 after purchasing an additional 355,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.17, for a total transaction of $700,596.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $148,481.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,182 shares of company stock worth $16,533,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.