Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

