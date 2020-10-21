Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

