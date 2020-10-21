Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $210.61 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.31 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.34 and its 200 day moving average is $211.57. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

