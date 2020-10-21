Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

