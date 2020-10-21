Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 17,660 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

