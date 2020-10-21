Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.09.

CDNS opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $1,563,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,386,729.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,569 shares of company stock valued at $21,184,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

