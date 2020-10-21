Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Nucor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Nucor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 692,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.