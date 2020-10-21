IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,208 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 121,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

