Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,624.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

