Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $17.25 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,031 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.56.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,624.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

