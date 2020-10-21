Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,209 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1,624.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.