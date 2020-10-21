HT Partners LLC Buys 99 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HT Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,788 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 493,627 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $84,312,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 27,589 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,918,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,091,110,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,624.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

