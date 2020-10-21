Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Stake Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter worth $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,417.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $82,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,592.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,337 shares of company stock worth $4,270,566. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

