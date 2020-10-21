DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

CNI stock opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

