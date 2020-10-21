IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $348,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,025 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 14.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,896,514 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after purchasing an additional 730,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 280,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 231.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

