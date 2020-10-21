Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 88,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 153.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 458,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 277,595 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 197.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

