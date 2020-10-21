IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $55,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 91.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $206.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $213.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

